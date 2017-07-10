Wanted: Investor who can deliver 10,000 jobs and major boost to city economy

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Potential investors have until the end of the month to lodge their interest for Birmingham’s largest development site.

The Peddimore site near Sutton Coldfield is set to create up to 10,000 jobs and generate £350 million for the local economy.

Perfectly located at the outer edge of the A38 industrial corridor to the east of Birmingham, the site is at the hub of the UK’s motorway network, close to the M42, M6 Toll and M6, as well as near Birmingham International airport and the planned HS2 Interchange station.

It is one of the UK’s biggest industrial development sites with 2.85 million sq ft of floorspace and access to a highly skilled workforce - 2.6 million people living within 40 minutes’ commute.

Expressions of interest from investors and developers are sought by the end of July, followed by a shortlisting and tender process, with an anticipated final selection by early 2018.

How Peddmore development could look

Council Leader John Clancy said: “We want to create a market-leading development opportunity for the city region that will help create thousands of jobs, boost the local economy and act as catalyst for further growth in the region. To make this happen, we’re unlocking excellently located prime land at Peddimore for manufacturing and logistics uses.”

City director of economy Waheed Nazir added: “This is simply the best strategic development opportunity of its kind to come forward in many years. We’re therefore pleased to have begun the process of seeking a development partner at the top of its game to deliver our ambition of creating a major new industrial development at the centre of the UK.”

David Willmer, National Head of the Industrial and Logistics team at GVA, said: “We are thrilled to be advising Birmingham City Council on this outstanding development opportunity and are confident that it will attract the very best development partner to underwrite its success.”

Artists impression of potential Peddmore development

The 175 acres of green belt land at Peddimore were released for development after years of debate and a public inquiry. The site was officially launched at the MIPIM international property conference in Cannes in March.

For full details of the tender process, interested parties can visit www.gva.co.uk/12032. Those interested in tendering need to register on Birmingham City Council’s tender portal: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/birminghamcc/