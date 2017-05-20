How we use Cookies
We want West Midlands firms to work on our tram lines say Midlands Metro bosses

The Midlands Metro Alliance, working on a series of tram line extensions, wants 80 per cent of suppliers to be based in West Midlands

Midland Metro back in Birmingham
West Midlands transport chiefs are looking for local firms to help build up to six multi-million pound extensions of the Midlands Metro tram over the next decade.

With plans for extensions to Centenary Square abd Edgbaston Five Ways, Brierley Hill, Wolverhampton City Centre, Eastside and Birmingham Airport and Solihull at various stages of development firms are being given the opportunity to step up and take part.

The Midlands Metro Alliance, which is delivering the extensions, wants about 80 per cent of its suppliers to be based in the region and held an open suppliers day at Wolverhampton's Grand Station for businesses.

Representatives from more than 85 organisations attended the event which was aimed at identifying cost savings and best value, innovation and projects such as Building Information Model development, upskilling and apprenticeship schemes.

The day provided an opportunity for the supplier network hear more about the extensions, local focus and the region’s Movement for Growth strategy, as well as to network with Midland Metro Alliance staff face- to-face.

Alejandro Moreno, Midland Metro Alliance director, said: “It is a privilege to be able to promote local supplier resources and to bring business and employment to local organisations.

An early impression of the Metro heading through Dudley
An early impression of the Metro heading through Dudley

"This not only enables us to deliver more sustainably, but it also allows us to give something more back to the region that we are looking to benefit with our highly integrated transport network.”

Phil Hewitt, Metro Programme director added: “Making a success of these infrastructure schemes will benefit a number of local firms which will help to safeguard jobs as well as generating new ones.”

A number of suppliers were also given an opportunity to showcase their industry innovations, including survey drones, ground penetrating radar, road scanning systems and the latest in safety technology. A virtual tram driving programme also offered people the chance to experience what it feels like to ‘be’ a tram driver.

