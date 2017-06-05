Vélo Birmingham Business 100 Challenge: Homeserve CEO reveals why company is taking part

Homeserve CEO Martin Bennett second from right

The Chief Executive Officer of HomeServe has pledged to take part in the Vélo Birmingham Business 100 challenge – to help raise £20,020 for the Royal British Legion.

Martin Bennett, who describes himself as a ‘keen-ish’ cyclist, will be among the 15,000 participants at the 100 mile closed-road cycling sportive on Sunday, September 24.

Walsall-based home assistance provider HomeServe is among the companies signed up to take part in the Vélo Business 100 challenge, which offers a VIP experience coupled with exclusive training events and networking opportunities.

HomeServe will have two teams taking part, which 48-year-old Martin describes as “good for business”.

See rugby legend Martin Johnson train for Vélo Birmingham Business 100 challenge

Video loading Watch next Watch this video again Watch Next Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Supported by the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, The Birmingham Post and DLA Piper, Business 100 offers a dedicated starting wave and in-ride competitions.

It is hoped the Business 100 will raise over £100,000 for good causes across the Midlands.

Vélo Birmingham general entries sold out inside four days after it launched last September and places are limited for the Business 100 challenge.

Martin said: “We have a few keen cyclists in the business who have pulled together our team.

“It seemed like a great community project to take part in and really good for the business.

“HomeServe has a massive community programme; we’re taking part in the Brindleyplace Dragonboat Race and we’ve done lots of DIY SOS-type schemes.

“We really enjoy this, everybody gets involved at different levels.

“We will have two teams at Vélo Birmingham and our only objective is to start together and finish together.”

With Business 100 places still available, Martin is urging other companies to consider signing up.

“I know we all get tied up with work, and we’re all busy people, but getting involved with something like this is dead easy to do,” he said.

“Anybody who is out there, thinking of taking part, just get involved, it’s going to be great fun.”

How to join Vélo Birmingham Business 100 Challenge

Organised by CSM Active, in partnership with Birmingham City Council, Vélo Birmingham starts and finishes on Birmingham city centre’s Broad Street before taking riders on an unforgettable journey on closed roads through Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Sandwell and Dudley.

Vélo Birmingham is the flagship event of the Birmingham Cycle Revolution – a Birmingham City Council initiative aiming to make cycling an everyday way to travel in Birmingham over the next 20 years.

For further information about the Vélo Birmingham Business 100 challenge visit here