The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It cost £1.2 million to develop – but arguably one of Birmingham’s most beautiful new restaurants has closed after just 14 months in business.

Viva Brazil on the corner of Waterloo Street and Bennetts Hill was part of a small chain venturing south.

It is the third significant restaurant closure in just two weeks to hit the city's eating out trade.

The first Viva Brazil restaurant opened in Liverpool in September 2010, with Glasgow and Cardiff following on.

Newcastle opened in the summer of 2015 – only to close just 14 months later.

Birmingham became the fifth when it opened in mid-May, 2016 inside a Grade II listed former banking hall and hasn't managed to last any longer.

(Image: Nick Wilkinson)

Andy Aldrich, the chain’s Manchester-born founder and managing director, said at the opening: “Viva Birmingham has incredible untapped potential to become our leading restaurant across the country.

“We are in the perfect location for business and leisure users alike, whether it’s a lunch time meal or post work drinks.

“We hope that the people of Birmingham are quick to embrace Viva Brazil and become part of our expanding family.”

In a post-closure statement to the Birmingham Mail today, he said: “It is with deep regret that we close the Birmingham site.

“All of the staff have been given the option to transfer to alternative sites within the group with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank customers who dined with us since we opened. "

(Image: Nick Wilkinson)

The TGI background

Many of the company’s hierarchy had trained at TGI Friday’s, including restaurant manager Odu Bamgbose.

On that same opening night, Odu talked of how important it was for the restaurant to get off to a flying start to capitalise on the spirit of the then imminent Olympic Games in Brazil.

“We want to be here for the long term,” Odu told me.

(Image: Graham Young)

“So the first three or four months are all-important because we want people to come back and to tell all of their friends that they had a great time.”

Alas, three weeks later diners were being greeted with the indoor equivalent of the Berlin Wall.

What had been a breathtakingly beautiful banqueting suite on the day of the official opening was suddenly a building site again.

(Image: Publicity picture)

The main staircase had not been installed in time for the opening.

And when it had finally arrived the measurements for the glass panels were wrong.

This meant the staircase was still only half constructed and had to be fenced off for a week while work was completed.

(Image: Graham Young)

To reach the upstairs dining area, we then had to walk up the staff’s serving staircase, a semi-spiral affair not conducive to meeting people carrying food in the opposite direction.

Both dining floors had their own unique style and décor.

But upstairs it was hard to hear our waiter explaining how the restaurant system worked because the muzak was too loud.

(Image: Graham Young)

We gave the meat-centred restaurant a three-star verdict, saying: “No stairway to food heaven – but the salads are great.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Extra factors

(Image: Graham Young)

The whole Waterloo Street area has seen a rapid growth in the number of places to eat.

The most recent to open was Pieminister, next door to Adam's 18-month-old Michelin-starred restaurant and across the street from Purecraft Bar & Kitchen but not every business can always survive extra competition.

There are also several other new places on Bennetts Hill as well as Wetherspoon's giant Briar Rose restaurant and bar.

Viva Brazil is the third high-profile city restaurant to close in recent weeks – following Two Cats Kitchen on Warstone Lane and Annexe, in Corporation Street.

Other restaurants to have closed in Birmingham this year include Fishylicious in the Jewellery Quarter and Le Monde in Brindleyplace, while Coffee

(Image: Graham Young)

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that famous live music venue The Flapper and Firkin is again under the threat of demolition.

Another factor which might have hit Viva Brazil are the city’s punitive new car parking charges.

In March, the Birmingham Mail revealed that the Sunday rate was going up from £2.50 to £6 for two hours – making the idea of parking on the street outside and popping in for a meal potentially prohibitively expensive for families.

(Image: Graham Young)

Local car parks including Snow Hill also saw steep rises for people wanting to spend longer in town at the weekend.

The plan meant shoppers wanting to stay for five hours on Saturdays from April 1, 2017 would pay £8.50 instead of £3.

The Sunday discounted rate of £3.50 all day was also ditched in favour of more expensive Monday to Saturday rates.

Meanwhile, the Bullring introduced a minimum two-hour fee – even if you only park there for 20 minutes.