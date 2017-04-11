Vet practice Linnaeus in buyout deal

A Solihull-based veterinary group has acquired a Staffordshire rival.

Linnaeus, which is based in Shirley and operates a partnership of practices, has bought out Shires Vets which runs from five sites across the county.

Linnaeus Group is a network of specialist referral veterinary practices, formed following the investment of Sovereign Capital in Willows Referral and Veterinary Centre in Shirley.

Shires Vets partner Will Jeffels said: "We are proud of the high standard of services we provide to our communities and knowing this ethos would be fully supported in the future was very important to us.

"We're looking forward to bringing a new skill set to the group with our equine offering and also developing our practice further with the help and support of the team at Linnaeus."

RSM Corporate Finance and Beswicks Legal acted on the deal.

Ian Latham, corporate finance partner for RSM, said: "Shires is a trusted and respected veterinary practice in the Staffordshire area and the partnership with Linnaeus Group will further enhance this offering, bringing together two businesses with the same dynamic, forward looking approach to animal care.

"It was great to draw on our extensive sector experience to deliver a transaction which will provide significant benefits and growth opportunities for both businesses."