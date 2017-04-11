How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Vet practice Linnaeus in buyout deal

  • Updated
  • By

Solihull group expands UK footprint with acquisition of Staffordshire practice

A Solihull-based veterinary group has acquired a Staffordshire rival.

Linnaeus, which is based in Shirley and operates a partnership of practices, has bought out Shires Vets which runs from five sites across the county.

Linnaeus Group is a network of specialist referral veterinary practices, formed following the investment of Sovereign Capital in Willows Referral and Veterinary Centre in Shirley.

Shires Vets partner Will Jeffels said: "We are proud of the high standard of services we provide to our communities and knowing this ethos would be fully supported in the future was very important to us.

"We're looking forward to bringing a new skill set to the group with our equine offering and also developing our practice further with the help and support of the team at Linnaeus."

RSM Corporate Finance and Beswicks Legal acted on the deal.

Ian Latham, corporate finance partner for RSM, said: "Shires is a trusted and respected veterinary practice in the Staffordshire area and the partnership with Linnaeus Group will further enhance this offering, bringing together two businesses with the same dynamic, forward looking approach to animal care.

"It was great to draw on our extensive sector experience to deliver a transaction which will provide significant benefits and growth opportunities for both businesses."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Wavenet expands with North West acquisition

Solihull communications technology firm starts spending 'acquisition war chest' following £35m MBO last year

Related Tags

Places
Solihull
Shirley
Staffordshire

Most Read in Business

  1. Construction
    Land deal paves way for new Birmingham apartments
  2. Edgbaston
    Work starts on £32m Pebble Mill private hospital
  3. Colmore Row
    New Birmingham chief at Investec
  4. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Greater Birmingham LEP appoints board member for young people
  5. Business News
    Fashion retailer Jaeger goes into administration with 700 jobs at risk

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Construction
    Land deal paves way for new Birmingham apartments
  2. Regional Affairs
    £1 million fund to tackle grass verge abuse in Birmingham
  3. Edgbaston
    Work starts on £32m Pebble Mill private hospital
  4. Regional Affairs
    Lottery grant boosts Lunar Society heritage project
  5. Regional Affairs
    Mayor hopeful reveals ambitious plan to solve West Midlands housing crisis
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor