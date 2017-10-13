Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s latest new bar certainly lives up to its name!

The Ruin bar in Digbeth is situated in a Grade II listed building and decorated with second hand artefacts - giving a whole new meaning to the term shabby chic.

Inspired by the 'bar culture in Budapest' this place is most definitely a very quirky take on the traditional pub.

According to the owner, the bar’s very deliberate ‘make under’ aesthetic is designed for those in Birmingham who are a bit fed up of the sharply designed slick bars in the city centre.

Inside you will find bare brickwork, mismatched furniture and a random chandelier - so synonymous with the shabby chic style but here it all looks a little too authentic.

There is also a bonus retro feel with old Amstrad keyboards lining the wall in the pub's 'Computer Room'

The Ruin is owned by Richard Hughes, who previously worked for Lloyds Bank in Bristol before deciding to open his own bar - inspired by his travels.

It was formerly the Horans Tavern, which shut down a few years ago and had a short lived life as milkshake bar Bennie Blancos

Richard, who is originally from Great Barr, told us: “I’ve travelled quite a bit and love the really run down bars in cities like Budapest and Berlin.

"Budapest in particular has a selection of bars in decrepit buildings. I walked into a place called Szimpla Kert and thought it was the coolest bar I’d ever been in. The venue was decorated with junk, but the effect was great. It made me wonder if I could open a place like that here.

“I was looking at opening somewhere in Bristol or Digbeth - there’s so much industrial heritage alongside newer, creative businesse here. It really reflects the mix of old and new making it perfect location for a bar like The Ruin.”

" People have in and said it's very shabby chic. But I'd say there's nothing chic about it!

The new Ruin bar is housed on Floodgate Street and there are a selection of draught beers with a rotation of cask ales, including some from the local Two Towers brewery in the Jewellery Quarter.

Richard added: “There’ll be even more on offer when the kitchen launches soon and I’m planning a programme of events including DJ’s and live music.”

Ruin bar is on 92 Floodgate Street, Digbeth