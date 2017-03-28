University of Birmingham appoints first female business dean

Professor Catherine Cassell will join the University of Birmingham in September

The University of Birmingham has appointed a woman to lead its business school for the first time.

Professor Catherine Cassell will start in the post in September and becomes the first female dean of Birmingham Business School in its history of over a century.

She is currently professor of organisational psychology and deputy dean at Leeds University Business School before which she was deputy director at the Manchester Business School.

She is also a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences as well as the British Academy of Management and has had work published in top-ranked journals and is a highly cited researchers in her field.

Her areas of expertise cover organisational change and learning, dignity diversity and fair treatment at work.

Prof Cassell was also a founding member of a steering committee at the European Academy of Management and was inaugural co-editor of Qualitative Research in Organisations and Management.

She is currently leading a study on raising diversity and inclusion in corporate retailing.

Prof Cassell said: "I am both delighted and honoured to be the new dean of Birmingham Business School, a school with a distinguished history and an exciting future ahead.

"I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the university and the region in enhancing the school's world-class research, excellent student experience and global reach."

Professor Saul Becker, pro vice-chancellor and head of college of social sciences, said: "Following an intensive search for an outstanding dean, we are delighted to announce Catherine's appointment.

"She has an impressive track record of academic achievement, experience and a clear vision for Birmingham Business School."