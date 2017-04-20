How we use Cookies
Unity Trust Bank supports Midland Mencap

  • Updated
  • By

Bank donates £1,000 to help charity offer support to people with learning disabilities

From left: Head of HR Julia Tarpey and acting head of strategic marketing Harjit Sandhu, both Unity Trust Bank, and Midland Mencap's chief executive Dave Rogers
Birmingham's Unity Trust Bank has supported charity Midland Mencap with £1,000 donation.

The money will help the charity support people with learning difficulties, their families and carers.

Unity Trust Bank, which has chosen Midland Mencap as its 2017 charity, presented the organisation with a cheque for £1,000 at the Midland Mencap HQ in Birmingham.

The donation is part of the bank's ongoing partnership with the charity throughout this year.

Margaret Willis, chief executive of Unity Trust Bank, said: "We are delighted to make this donation.

"Midland Mencap continues to make a hugely positive difference to people's lives and we are proud to be able to support their amazing work."

The Bank's charity of the year programme will also see Unity Trust Bank fundraise and volunteer for Midland Mencap throughout 2017.

Charity chief executive Dave Rogers added: "We are very grateful to Unity Trust Bank for this donation and look forward to working with them over the coming year.

"This donation will help us offer holistic and unified support through safe, secure and quality housing, the right care, support and meaningful opportunities and activities to involve the individual, their families and carers."

