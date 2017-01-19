How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Union blames Brexit for 100 job losses at hotel group InterContinental

Hotel group which owns Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza brands is consulting over plans to move roles to mainland Europe

Birmingham charity Cure Leukaemia partners with
Holiday Inn owner IHG is consulting with its staff in the Black Country

More than 100 jobs at a Black Country call centre are said to be under threat after hotel group InterContinental announced plans to move roles to mainland Europe.

The group, whose brands include Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo, is now consulting with staff at the centre in Brierley Hill.

IHG has put no official figure on the number of staff potentially facing redundancy but trade union GMB said more than 100 jobs could go at the call centre.

GMB said staff had been told their jobs were moving to Portugal because the Brierley Hill site had the "highest cost globally compared to similar operations".

Find a new career today

Senior organiser Amanda Gearing said: "This is terrible news - the staff affected are absolutely crushed.

"They have families and lives in the West Midlands, they can't be expected to up sticks and move to Portugal.

"This news, on top of a host of other companies announcing they will abandon the UK ship, shows Theresa May Brexit strategy is already unravelling."

A statement from IHG said: "We're constantly looking into ways to improve our services to guests.

"Recently, this has involved taking a number of steps to improve our call centre services, including changing to a new provider in Europe with a higher number of native speakers.

"As part of a wider conversation around improving our operational efficiencies across our central reservation services, we have entered into a consultation process with our UK customer reservation office operation."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Next phase of Birmingham office plan to be revealed

New CGI of plans for One Axis Square

Latest designs for Birmingham city centre regeneration will go on show next week

Most Read in Business

New CGI of plans for One Axis Square
  1. Commercial Property
    Next phase of Birmingham office plan to be revealed
  2. Employment
    Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base
  3. Business News
    Greggs to axe Birmingham bakery with 140 job losses
  4. Commercial Property
    Independent fashion store closes down at Grand Central
  5. Business News
    Qatari investors in talks with Birmingham over Smithfield and Curzon Street developments

Most Recent

Holiday Inn owner IHG is consulting with its staff in the Black Country

Most read on Birmingham Post

This link bridge will go
  1. Regional Affairs
    Brutalist Smallbrook Queensway building approved for demolition
  2. Commercial Property
    Next phase of Birmingham office plan to be revealed
  3. Employment
    Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base
  4. Business News
    Greggs to axe Birmingham bakery with 140 job losses
  5. Commercial Property
    Independent fashion store closes down at Grand Central
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor