Union blames Brexit for 100 job losses at hotel group InterContinental

Holiday Inn owner IHG is consulting with its staff in the Black Country

More than 100 jobs at a Black Country call centre are said to be under threat after hotel group InterContinental announced plans to move roles to mainland Europe.

The group, whose brands include Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo, is now consulting with staff at the centre in Brierley Hill.

IHG has put no official figure on the number of staff potentially facing redundancy but trade union GMB said more than 100 jobs could go at the call centre.

GMB said staff had been told their jobs were moving to Portugal because the Brierley Hill site had the "highest cost globally compared to similar operations".

Senior organiser Amanda Gearing said: "This is terrible news - the staff affected are absolutely crushed.

"They have families and lives in the West Midlands, they can't be expected to up sticks and move to Portugal.

"This news, on top of a host of other companies announcing they will abandon the UK ship, shows Theresa May Brexit strategy is already unravelling."

A statement from IHG said: "We're constantly looking into ways to improve our services to guests.

"Recently, this has involved taking a number of steps to improve our call centre services, including changing to a new provider in Europe with a higher number of native speakers.

"As part of a wider conversation around improving our operational efficiencies across our central reservation services, we have entered into a consultation process with our UK customer reservation office operation."