How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Acclaimed Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen to close

  • Updated
  • By

The quirky Jewellery Quarter eatery is shutting after 'volatile trade'

Two Cats Kitchen to close
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen is to close at the end of September.

The Jewellery Quarter eatery opened two years ago after starting life as a pop-up.

But being acclaimed as one of Birmingham's best restaurants , chef director Niki Astley says trade has been volatile for the quirky restaurant and he has been forced to close, although he still plans to be a chef in Birmingham.

He points out problems with the small space being restrictive and their food being too ‘niche’.

Chef Niki Astley

The concept began as Two Cats Roaming Kitchen in April 2014 serving ‘New Baltic’ food at different events, before opening a 26-seater restaurant off Warstone Lane in July 2015.

Niki served inventive dishes like milk ice cream with swede and BBQ wood pigeon with scorched broccoli, inspired by the homeland of his Latvian partner Diana.

Two Cats are set to open a new restaurant in the Jewellery Quarter
Two Cats are set to open a new restaurant in the Jewellery Quarter

It then scrapped its menu in a major overhaul in March, dropping the Baltic cuisine in favour of Modern English dishes.

But the restaurant was still seen as experimental and also too tucked away down an alley.

On the menu at Two Cats Roaming Kitchen: Milk ice cream and swede
A previous Two Cats dish of milk ice cream and swede

Niki says: “I never would have guessed that something that started as a experimental concept would have grown into a full time thing. I am eternally grateful to those who have supported us.

“But it is a niche, we take chances with the food that few restaurants can rival, our venue is small and kitchen space restrictive. I’ve found this has created a very tentative approach to dining at Two Cats and this has made trade volatile.

“Our offering is exclusive and unpredictable to the many, exciting to the few – very contrary to what is, on the whole, busy in Birmingham.

“Two Cats will only be part of Birmingham’s food scene for another three months. I hope that everyone that’s been telling me they were going to come try it finally does. I can cockily say it’s worth it.

Octopus, chia, rapeseed oil & ponzu at Two Cats Kitchen
Octopus, chia, rapeseed oil & ponzu at Two Cats Kitchen

“It won’t be the end for me as a chef in Birmingham.”

Two Cats charges £30 for four courses and £49 for a seven course tasting menu, serving dishes like poached halibut with eucalyptus and lamb with samphire.

The 26-seater restaurant Two Cats Kitchen

The Guardian’s food critic Marina O’Loughlin praised its “elegantly crafted menus” and said Niki cooked with “intelligence and flair”.

Michael Deacon from the Daily Telegraph called it “an imaginative, welcoming restaurant that offers something a bit different”.

The restaurant will be closed for holidays from July 16 to August 8, and the last day of trading will be September 30.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

  1. Business News
    Acclaimed Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen to close
  2. Post People
    Gaucho gives guests a taste of Argentina in Birmingham
  3. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Greater Birmingham LEP launches hunt to find new chairman
  4. Aston Villa FC
    Unibet secures Villa and Warwickshire CCC sponsorship deals
  5. Colliers International
    Property consultancy appoints new Birmingham head

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Business News
    Acclaimed Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen to close
  2. Regional Affairs
    Commonwealth Games 2022: Who is behind the Birmingham bid?
  3. Post People
    Gaucho gives guests a taste of Argentina in Birmingham
  4. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Greater Birmingham LEP launches hunt to find new chairman
  5. Regional Affairs
    UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge will quit the party if anti-Islam candidate becomes leader
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor