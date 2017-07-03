Acclaimed Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen to close

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen is to close at the end of September.

The Jewellery Quarter eatery opened two years ago after starting life as a pop-up.

But being acclaimed as one of Birmingham's best restaurants , chef director Niki Astley says trade has been volatile for the quirky restaurant and he has been forced to close, although he still plans to be a chef in Birmingham.

He points out problems with the small space being restrictive and their food being too ‘niche’.

Chef Niki Astley

The concept began as Two Cats Roaming Kitchen in April 2014 serving ‘New Baltic’ food at different events, before opening a 26-seater restaurant off Warstone Lane in July 2015.

Niki served inventive dishes like milk ice cream with swede and BBQ wood pigeon with scorched broccoli, inspired by the homeland of his Latvian partner Diana.

Two Cats are set to open a new restaurant in the Jewellery Quarter

It then scrapped its menu in a major overhaul in March, dropping the Baltic cuisine in favour of Modern English dishes.

But the restaurant was still seen as experimental and also too tucked away down an alley.

A previous Two Cats dish of milk ice cream and swede

Niki says: “I never would have guessed that something that started as a experimental concept would have grown into a full time thing. I am eternally grateful to those who have supported us.

“But it is a niche, we take chances with the food that few restaurants can rival, our venue is small and kitchen space restrictive. I’ve found this has created a very tentative approach to dining at Two Cats and this has made trade volatile.

“Our offering is exclusive and unpredictable to the many, exciting to the few – very contrary to what is, on the whole, busy in Birmingham.

“Two Cats will only be part of Birmingham’s food scene for another three months. I hope that everyone that’s been telling me they were going to come try it finally does. I can cockily say it’s worth it.

Octopus, chia, rapeseed oil & ponzu at Two Cats Kitchen

“It won’t be the end for me as a chef in Birmingham.”

Two Cats charges £30 for four courses and £49 for a seven course tasting menu, serving dishes like poached halibut with eucalyptus and lamb with samphire.

The 26-seater restaurant Two Cats Kitchen

The Guardian’s food critic Marina O’Loughlin praised its “elegantly crafted menus” and said Niki cooked with “intelligence and flair”.

Michael Deacon from the Daily Telegraph called it “an imaginative, welcoming restaurant that offers something a bit different”.

The restaurant will be closed for holidays from July 16 to August 8, and the last day of trading will be September 30.