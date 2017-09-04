Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A US payment company launched by the man who founded Twitter has opened a pop-up shop in Birmingham city centre.

Square, which was co-founded by Jack Dorsey in 2009, enables businesses to take card payments with no monthly contracts or hidden fees and get their money the next business day.

The pop-up shop will be in the Great Western Arcade, in Colmore Row, until September 16 where staff will be answering questions about the service, hosting free events and selling products by local businesses.

It follows in the footsteps of Square’s first physical store in New York which opened in August and the launch of the service in the UK in March.

Mr Dorsey said: "Businesses of all sizes should have access to technology that can help them succeed.

"We are already working with some extraordinary independent businesses in the West Midlands and we’re excited to bring our technology to more people across the region."

Sarah Harvey, UK lead for Square, added: "The West Midlands has a rich culture of entrepreneurship, both past and present, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with small business owners across the region to help their businesses to thrive for many years to come."