A holiday company is resuming flights from Birmingham Airport to Marsa Alam in Egypt after a nine-year hiatus.

Thomas Cook is launching weekly flights from both Birmingham and Gatwick to the resort town which lies on Egypt's east coast.

The firm said the move was as a result of rapid growth in sales for holidays in neighbouring resort Hurghada which saw a 113 per cent year-on-year increase for winter 2017.

The flights, which launch on Monday October 30, will leave Birmingham on Mondays and Gatwick on Thursdays.

Thomas Cook's UK managing director Chris Mottershead said: "At Thomas Cook, we follow customer demand to make sure we are offering attractive hotels in sought-after destinations.

"Egypt has proven popular this summer and bookings remain strong for the winter period."

In August, the company announced it was resuming flights and holiday packages from Birmingham to Enfidha, in Tunisia, more than two years after the terrorist attack on a beach in Sousse.

The decision came after advice on travel to the north African country was relaxed by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

And earlier today, Emirates started operating a second daily service on an Airbus A380 plane from Birmingham Airport to Dubai.