Top hair salon launches new concept in style

Hair brand Umberto Giannini launched a new salon concept hair studio with an evening of glamour

Anastasia Chisholm, Gavin Morgan, Lydia Chitham.

Hair brand Umberto Giannini launched a new salon concept hair studio with an evening of glamour. Focusing on luxury and tailored services, the salon is set in a fully restored Victorian building at 50 Newhall Street, in Birmingham city centre, with the usual Italian design flare you would expect of an Umberto Giannini salon.

Its relaxed, creative and friendly atmosphere is engineered around its guests and boasts team members who are as at home styling behind the scenes at London Fashion Week as they are creating beautiful hair for their clients.

