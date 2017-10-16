Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has officially opened a new £4 million music school in Birmingham.

Mr Iommi joined staff and students at the British & Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) in Digbeth to celebrate the opening and unveil the winner of a scholarship named in his honour.

James Atwood, who is studying for a BA (Hons) in professional musicianship (guitar), was chosen by the rock legend to receive the scholarship which means his course fees worth up to £20,250 are covered for the entirety of his degree at BIMM Birmingham.

As well as the scholarship, BIMM will also offer three bursaries where a student can access a £1,500 grant for their first year to support them during their studies.

Mr Iommi said: "I'd have loved something like BIMM where you get the opportunity to live your dreams.

"In my day, I had to teach myself but now, with all these facilities, you can learn everything you need to know about the business."

Executive principal Dara Kilkenny added: "This building is where so much is going to happen. It's a creative, exciting music environment and will go on for a very long time.

"It will also rejuvenate the area. Tony Iommi is steeped in the history and heritage of this city and we are thrilled he's here to share this special occasion with us and to award the Tony Iommi Scholarship."

BIMM's list of alumni from its other schools includes James Bay, George Ezra, Tom Odell and Marina and the Diamonds.