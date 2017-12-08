Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thursfields Solicitors’ Birmingham Commercial Advisory Team celebrated the second anniversary of its Two Snowhill office with a lavish drinks reception at Bar Opus.

Clients and professionals from the local business community joined Thursfields Birmingham Commercial Advisory Team for its lively “Thursty Thursday” networking event.

The Birmingham office of Thursfields continues to grow its corporate and private client offering for business owners significantly, winning high-profile new clients and recruiting top-quality lawyers from regional and national competitors.

The fast-growing law firm, which also has offices in Solihull, Worcester, Kidderminster, Stourport-on-Severn, Sedgley and Halesowen, now numbers more than 140 staff across the West Midlands.

Stuart Price, a consultant solicitor in Thursfields’ Birmingham Commercial Advisory Team, spoke at the event, highlighting the firm’s success in the latest Legal 500 guide to the best UK law firms.

Mr Price said: “We are rapidly becoming one of the leading law firms of choice for businesses and private clients in West Midlands and the surrounding areas.”

Pictures by Jermane Clarke of i.One Photography