One of the most acclaimed restaurants in Warwickshire has regained its five star food hygiene rating, six months after being given a poor score.

After receiving a one star rating in January, award-winning The Cross at Kenilworth was re-inspected by a Warwickshire District Council Environmental Health Officer (EHO) in July.

The award-winning restaurant operates under the ownership of chef patron Andreas Antona, who also owns Michelin starred Simpsons restaurant in Edgbaston .

In an inspection carried out in January 2017 by officers from Warwick District Council, on behalf of the Food Standards Agency, the eatery scored just one out of five.

The low rating was due to issues such as as food handling - which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as “improvement necessary”. The cleanliness of the facilities and building as a whole in January however were branded “good”.

A spokeswoman said: “ It has been frustrating to wait six months to be re-inspected despite the issues having been addressed within days of the January visit. However, we understand that this is the protocol and are pleased to have the five star rating back.

“The team are, as ever, fully focused on the future of the business and making The Cross the best it can be and we’d like to thank everyone who supported us over the past few months. “

The restaurant’s head chef is Adam Bennett, who previously worked at Simpsons and also represented the UK in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or 2015 competition where he secured 6th place in the European finals in Stockholm. The Cross was also named 72 in Squaremeal's top 100 restaurants outside London.

Most recently Mr Bennett was in Birmingham helming the kitchen at Purecraft Bar and Kitchen on Waterloo Street for a beer and food pairings event. More collaborations with the Birmingham eatery are planned for later in the year.

(Image: Sanjeeta Bains)

Mr Bennett said: “ We pride ourselves on operating at the highest standards. The Cross has an open kitchen so diners can see what’s going on.

"The issues we were marked low for were rectified within three days and it is unfortunate we have had to wait so long to get inspected again. I’d like to personally thank all the support from our customers during this time.”