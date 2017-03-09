Tesco to reimburse THOUSANDS of underpaid employees after payroll error

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Tesco is set to payout an astonishing £9.7MILLION to thousands of its staff members.

The move from Britain's biggest grocer comes after a payroll error meant employees were paid under the National Living Wage.

It is thought around 140,000 current and former Tesco employees will get around £40 back each due to the error.

Tesco operates multiple stores across Birmingham and throughout the West Midlands region.

And the retailer confirmed that the error was uncovered during a review as part of bringing in a new payroll system.

Tesco employees 320,000 people in the UK and is in the process of contacting affected staff.

Reimbursement payments will be made by the end of the month, it has been confirmed.

The government introduced the National Living Wage in April 2016.

The Wage applies to all workers older than 25 years of age.

It is currently set at £7.20 per hour - but will rise by 30p next month.

Tesco said voluntary contributions made by some colleagues – such as pension payments, childcare vouchers and cycle to work schemes – led to the error.

Matt Davies, from Tesco, confirmed: “As soon as our own review identified this issue we took immediate action to resolve it and establish which colleagues are affected.

“We’ve apologised to our colleagues and our priority now is to talk to them about how this affects them individually, and make any necessary payments.

"We expect payments to be up to £40 for the majority of affected colleagues.”

Usdaw National Officers Pauline Foulkes and Joanne McGuinness said: “The issue relates to the operation of a number of voluntary benefits, including pensions, childcare vouchers and cycle to work, that the company offers via salary sacrifice schemes.

"This has resulted in pay after salary sacrifice not reaching the required National Living Wage levels for some staff.

“We continue to work with the company to ensure all staff affected are informed and that their pay is corrected and reimbursed as a matter of urgency.

"For the majority of staff this is likely to be up to £40.

“Our priority now is to agree measures with Tesco to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

"In the meantime we a providing our members with the support and advice they require.”