How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Ten reasons why Greater Birmingham will attract investment

A look at the reasons behind why national and international investors may cast an eye towards the city during 2017

There are plenty of reasons why Birmingham is set to attract investors this year

1. Birmingham has never been more visible on the world stage and is being heard by government - which in turn is attracting overseas investment

2. Royal Assent for HS2 in the first quarter of the year will create greater certainty and attract related industries to the city

3. Growth in residential sales values in Birmingham are set to outperform London and the national average

4. Attention from large-scale residential investors is likely to return as Birmingham becomes the first beneficiary of the big Housing Growth Fund investment into 2,000 new homes

5. Both the in-town (central Birmingham) and out-of-town office markets (M42 business parks) will see rental growth in 2017. Prime headline rents in the city are likely to push up towards £33 per square foot by the end of the year

6. Birmingham's investment yields look very attractive, well ahead of most comparable cities in Europe including Barcelona, Cologne and Milan

7. In 2017, the investment market will see prime pricing remain and possibly push on again for the best in class assets, having risen to around five per cent over the past six months in Birmingham's business district and Midlands logistics

8. Speculative development funding in the region's logistics market will return in larger volumes

9. Industrial will continue to be the star performer, both regionally and nationally, delivering the highest total investment return of the commercial sectors in 2017

10. Occupier demand will remain above the national average. 2016 was a record year for industrial space take up nationally, with the West Midlands accounting for 40 per cent of the 24 million sq ft total

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Business 'set to be more buoyant' in 2017

Ben Kelly, JLL

Birmingham property event hears that city is looking comparable with major European rivals for investment

Previous Articles

Comment: Embrace changing face of Colmore Row

Jonathan Carmalt, director of office agency with JLL in Birmingham

Jonathan Carmalt, director of office agency in JLL's Birmingham office, reflects on the past and looks to the future, to see how the city is refreshing one of its major property assets

Related Tags

In The News
Invest in Birmingham

Most Read in Business

CGI of plans for new flats in Great Hampton Street
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory set for new life as apartments
  2. Business News
    New Austrian route launched from Birmingham Airport
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Post People
    The IoD hosts annual dinner at Warwick Castle
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Ten reasons why Greater Birmingham will attract investment

Most Recent

Ben Kelly, JLL

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of plans for new flats in Great Hampton Street
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory set for new life as apartments
  2. Business News
    New Austrian route launched from Birmingham Airport
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Post People
    The IoD hosts annual dinner at Warwick Castle
  5. What's On News
    Ikon Gallery's boat to become floating arts centre
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor