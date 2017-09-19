Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A technology entrepreneur who founded an app aimed at helping tourists get to know cities better has been crowned the Future Face of Greater Birmingham.

Tom Charman took home the technology and innovation category before being crowned overall Future Face winner at the third annual awards run by Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Charman, 24, is chief executive of technology firm Kompas which is based at Innovation Birmingham Campus and makes a mobile phone and tablet app described as "a pocket guide to the world's urban jungles".

The company is active in Birmingham, London, Berlin and Munich, and is due to launch in Liverpool and Exeter next week, but there long-term plan is to expand throughout the UK, Europe, the US and Asia over the next five years.

He said: "I started my first business at the age of 16, after discovering my passion for sales.

"With a £1,000 investment, I created a small cosmetic product line and got my first taste of entrepreneurship and how to build a company.

"Although this was not a hugely profitable business, it gave me the passion for building further companies."

As well as expanding his own business, his intention is to help others start and grow their own ventures and act as an ambassador for Future Faces which will involve attending events and speaking about membership of the organisation.

The Future Faces Awards recognise individuals aged 35 and under across seven different award categories.

The other winners for 2017 were:

Arts and Culture

Amrit Singh, freelance creative at MrASingh

Entrepreneurship

Daniel Bridgewater, Buckt

Industry

Mark Hipwell, CH2M

Sales, Marketing and Communications

Natalie Merrix, Rewired PR

Legal

Laura Ralfe, Irwin Mitchell

Finance

Ruzwan Boota, Mazars

Other awards were also handed to cocktail bar Aluna, named venue of the year, and Greg Fearn from law firm Mills & Reeve as Future Face Ambassador.

Mr Fearn will now act as an ambassador for Future Faces, attending events and speaking about membership of the organisation.

Russell Jeans, chief operating officer with Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: "The volume and high calibre of applications received are a sign of how seriously the business community is taking these awards.

"As a region, it is more important than ever we support the development of our young professionals and one way of doing this is to recognise their efforts and achievements.

"The Future Faces awards are a fantastic way of doing precisely that."