Swissport calls off Christmas strike action

  • Updated
  • By

Firm which supplies baggage handling staff to Birmingham calls a halt to planned industrial action on December 23 and 24

Customs delays at Birmingham Airport
A planned 48-hour walkout by baggage handling and check-in staff from Swissport has been called off.

Members of Unite employed by Swissport were due to walk out from Friday, threatening disruption for families and other travellers leaving the UK for Christmas.

Birmingham and East Midlands airports were both among those due to be affected by the strike action.

Unite members had voted in favour of industrial action in protest at a 4.65 per cent pay offer over three years.

The strike was called off following talks at the conciliation service Acas.

Unite had also voted for strike action earlier in December.

In October, Scandinavian firm Aviator announced it was pulling staff out of operations at Birmingham Airport and these services have since been taken over by Swissport.

One worker who contacted the Birmingham Mail said staff felt they should be paid what they were worth after taking on all of Aviator's work.

'Severe' UK terror threat following Berlin Christmas Market attack

The lorry at the Berlin market.

Hundreds of armed police and SAS troops are preparing to patrol British streets

Justin Bieber's shows at the Barclaycard Arena helped hotels post a record October

