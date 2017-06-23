The Sutton Observer's golf day boosts charity

The Sutton Observer welcomed 80 players to Walmley Golf Club for their annual corporate golf day.

With such fine weather there was nothing to dampen the spirit of the teams, especially with great prizes to be won across the course.

Coming in first place was AW Carhouse and they received four Titleist Cart bags. Sadly, however, this year no one managed a hole in one to take home a new Mitsubishi.

Thanks to a special charity game on the fifth hole and a raffle over dinner, £815 was raised for The Norman Laud Association which provides short breaks and services to children and young adults with special needs.

Gary Phelps, editor of the Sutton Observer, said: “The Observer golf day was a great event that saw some of the area’s best businesses come together at Walmley Golf Club’s fantastic venue.

“The sun shone, the course was in incredible condition and the company was as good as the food. It really has become a date to look forward to on the town’s calendar.

“We also raised cash for Norman Laud, a proper Sutton Coldfield charity that’s just around the corner from the club.

“The Observer is delighted to be connected with such a great day – and we’re already looking forward to the next one.”

If you would like to take part in next year’s Sutton Observer Golf Day contact Craig Varner at Craig.Varney@trinitymirror.com .

Pictures by Richard T Harris.