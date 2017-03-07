Supermarket group to shut West Midlands stores

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Four Budgens supermarkets in the West Midlands are to close after the owner of more than 30 stores collapsed into administration - axing over 800 roles.

A total of 34 convenience stores employing 815 staff will shut after administrator PwC failed in its bid to find a buyer for the group.

Food Retailer Group, an arm of business restructuring specialists Hilco Capital which operates the Budgens stores, appointed PwC as administrator last month.

Budgens shops affected in the West Midlands are in Weoley Castle in Birmingham and Ludlow, New Invention and Newport, in Shropshire.

Together, they employ 113 staff.

Mike Denny, joint administrator at PwC, said: "Unfortunately, we have been unable to find a buyer and it is not commercially viable to continue trading the stores.

"We are working closely with the Co-op, Usdaw and the relevant government agencies to ensure that all employees receive the maximum levels of practical and financial support through the redundancy process."

Food Retailer Group bought the stores from the Co-operative Group in July.

At the time the firm said "there are no planned redundancies" and stores will continue "trading as usual".

The full list of 34 stores and staff affected is below, with the West Midlands outlets at the top:

Ludlow - 27

New Invention, Shropshire - 30

Newport, Shropshire - 30

Weoley Castle - 26

Aberystwyth - 22

Basingstoke - 20

Blackburn - 13

Buckley - 32

Cardigan - 19

Christchurch - 18

Crewkerne - 16

Dagenham (Becontree) - 17

Gillingham - 37

Greenwich, London - 22

Helston - 24

Littlehampton - 16

Monmouth - 21

New Brighton - 17

Northumberland Heath - 19

Norwich - 18

Paisley - 34

Prestwick - 35

Rochford - 23

Shaftesbury - 22

Sherwood - 24

South Benfleet - 12

Southall, London - 22

St Neots - 27

Sydenham, London - 22

Tiverton - 22

Totnes - 19

Watton - 23

Wisbech - 25

Weymouth - 36