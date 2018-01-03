Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Italian restaurant chain Strada is shutting one of its venues in Birmingham city centre as part of a series of closures across the country blamed on rising wage costs and hikes in rent.

The outlet in the Mailbox is one of nine to be closed down by the group which are no longer viable "in this increasingly competitive market".

The Mailbox restaurant will close on Saturday, January 6 but its venue at the ICC in Broad Street continues to trade.

Although the Mailbox is an area of high footfall, Strada is doing battle there with several places to eat including Pizza Express, Bar Estilo and Café Rouge.

The other Stradas to shut down are in Blackheath, Camden, Cardiff, Clapham, Cobham, Harpenden, Newbury and York.

A statement from Strada said: "Following a comprehensive review, it is with regret that we are closing a number of our Strada restaurants as they are no longer viable as Stradas in this increasingly competitive market.

"Where possible, we are converting the sites to new formats or selling them to other operators but, in some cases, recent increases in rents and rates, coupled with government-decreed rises in wage costs, make it very difficult to operate profitably a full service restaurant serving fresh food.

"We hate closing restaurants and so this has been a difficult decision.

"We also appreciate that this will be a tough time for our team members and local communities alike."

The statement added that the group would be accelerating the rollout of new Coppa Club venues, its boutique restaurant brand which is also owned by private equity house Sun Capital Partners.

"We will also be investing in our remaining Strada restaurants in order to ensure their continuing success," the statement concluded.

In 2014, 43 Strada restaurants were bought from previous owner Tragus by Sun Capital Partners, the private equity firm led by Hugh Osmond - the investor who took Pizza Express public in 1993.