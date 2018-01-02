The video will start in 8 Cancel

One in five workers is looking for a new job, with many blaming poor management for wanting to move on, a study has revealed.

A survey of 1,000 employees by Investors in People (IIP) showed that one in four said they were unhappy in their job.

Almost half of those questioned said they planned to look for a new job in 2018, mainly to be paid more or achieve better job satisfaction.

IIP chief executive Paul Devoy said: "In a year where unemployment has reached its lowest level since 1975, but wages have stagnated, the improvements to the labour market have failed to translate to the pockets of UK workers.

"With research suggesting that employee disengagement costs the UK economy £340 billion annually, bad leadership is eroding UK productivity.

"With 49% of workers citing poor management as the main reason they're considering looking for a new job next year, management strategies must evolve to meet the demands of employees if organisations are to retain staff."

The study also showed that almost a third of people would rather have a more flexible approach to working than a 3% pay rise.

IIP said it suggested that by offering simple schemes like remote working, employers can improve job satisfaction.