The staggering amount of workers on zero hours contracts around Birmingham

The number of people on zero hours contracts in the West Midlands has risen by a tenth in a year.

There were 77,000 people employed on zero hours contracts during October to December 2016, a 10.5% rise from 70,000 in the same period in 2015.

In the West Midlands, one in 35 employees (2.8%) was on a zero hours contract during October to December 2016.

Across the UK, the number of people employed on “zero-hours contracts” in their main job during October to December 2016 was 905,000, representing 2.8% of all people in employment.

This latest estimate is 101,000 higher than for October to December 2015 (804,000 or 2.5% of people in employment), a 12.5% rise, according to the the Office for National Statistics.

Office workers at their desks

While increases in numbers of people on zero hour contracts in recent years may be due to greater awareness and recognition of the term, with its now widespread use, the increase may also reflect these types of contract becoming more common.

The ONS says it is not possible to estimate the extent to which increases are driven by rising awareness.

People on “zero-hours contracts” are more likely to be young, part-time, women, or in full-time education when compared with other people in employment.

One in 13 people aged 16 to 24 are on zero hour contracts, 7.5%, but the next group most likely to be on these contracts are those aged 65 and over (2.7%). For women, 3.1% are on zero hour contracts compared to 2.6% of men in employment.

On average, someone on a “zero-hours contract” usually works 25 hours a week.

Around 1 in 3 people (32%) on a “zero-hours contract” want more hours, with most wanting them in their current job, as opposed to a different job that offers more hours. In comparison, 9% of other people in employment wanted more hours.

There is no single agreed definition of what “zero-hours contracts” are. While some contracts are explicitly called zero-hours contracts, there are other definitions available and used in published statistics. The common element to the definitions is the lack of a guaranteed minimum number of hours.