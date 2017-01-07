How we use Cookies
Sparkling night of networking at SimkissGuy's cocktail club

SimkissGuy Recruitment hosted its quarterly Colmore Cocktail Club

Richard Guy, William Wong, Rebecca Simkiss.

More than 50 business professionals attended a networking event with a twist when SimkissGuy Recruitment hosted its quarterly Colmore Cocktail Club.

Held at Oriental restaurant Chung Ying Central, the event saw the guests enjoy a cosmopolitan evening of networking and the chance to sample an exclusive SimkissGuy Recruitment sparkling cocktail.

A buffet of delicious dim sum and an address from co-founder and joint managing director, Richard Guy rounded off the event nicely.

Visit www.simkissguy.com for more information on future events.

