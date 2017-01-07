Sparkling night of networking at SimkissGuy's cocktail club

More than 50 business professionals attended a networking event with a twist when SimkissGuy Recruitment hosted its quarterly Colmore Cocktail Club.
Held at Oriental restaurant Chung Ying Central, the event saw the guests enjoy a cosmopolitan evening of networking and the chance to sample an exclusive SimkissGuy Recruitment sparkling cocktail.
A buffet of delicious dim sum and an address from co-founder and joint managing director, Richard Guy rounded off the event nicely.
