Sign up for Birmingham's biggest quiz night

The city's biggest quiz night is returning to Birmingham later this year.

The Marie Curie West Midlands Brain Game, which is being supported by the Birmingham Post & Mail, regularly attracts more than 500 participants and is now in its 16th year.

Last year, the black tie event raised a record £138,000 for the Marie Curie West Midlands Hospice, in Solihull, which provides expert care for terminally ill patients from around the region.

Six celebrity-hosted quiz rounds are planned, with a reception and three-course dinner.

Previous hosts include Noddy Holder, Anthea Turner, Suzi Perry and Ronni Ancona while a prize draw will have two flights to New York, courtesy of United Airlines.

Communications agency McCann won the 2016 Marie Curie West Midlands Brain Game quiz night

Liz Cottier, Marie Curie hospice manager, said: "While the battle to secure the coveted Brain Game crown is now on, for some people their battle with illness cannot be won.

"Marie Curie is there to help those at the end of their life and to support their families through this very difficult period.

"The funds raised at the Brain Game will help us to continue this vital work."

The event takes place at the ICC in Broad Street on Thursday September 28.

Tables at the event and details of sponsorship packages are available from amelia.barrett@mariecurie.org.uk and 0207 091 4190.

Birmingham-based financial services firm Wesleyan is headline sponsor. For further information visit www.mariecurie.org.uk.