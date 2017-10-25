The shortlist for an annual awards scheme celebrating the best businesses in Solihull has been revealed.
Companies and individuals will be recognised across eight different award categories at the 2017 Excellence Awards which are run by Solihull Business Improvement District.
More than 100 entries were received for the 2017 awards with finalists now being interviewed by a panel of judges.
BID director Melanie Palmer said: "This is the third year of the Excellence Awards and we've had the biggest response to date.
"The high standard of entries is a perfect reflection of the brilliant businesses and workers we have in the town centre.
"Once again, it has been wonderful to see companies nominating employees and teams that they are proud of or other businesses they respect and admire."
The judging panel comprised Edwin Ellis Creative Media director Stacey Barnfield; HM Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands David Bradnock; EY director Paul Brown; Solihull College principal John Callaghan and Schofield & Associates founder Eileen Schofield.
The ceremony will take place on November 23 at St Johns Hotel and be presented by ITV Central newsreader Sameena Ali-Khan.
The full shortlist is:
Customer Service
AVADO
Neal's Yard Remedies
Phoebus Software
RBS
Turtle Bay
Outstanding Innovation & Enterprise
Advance Employment
AVADO
Neal's Yard Remedies
Phoebus Software API
Independent
Cotton & Scissors
Kate & Co
Lesley Ashworth
Projex Building Solutions
Six Nine Nine
Superstitch
Team
Advance
AVADO
BNP Paribas
Phoebus Software
Thursfields Solicitors
Apprentice
Omar Naeem, Sky Retail
Katie Pell, Xoserve
Beth Pittaway, Kate & Co
Meghan O'Rourke, Kents
Lauran Wright, Six Nine Nine
Trainee
Hannah Clarke, John Lewis
Paulina Czapiewska, BNP Paribas
Andrew Hickman, Phoebus Software
Melissa Locke, Quality Solicitors Davisons
Matthew Oakley, Phoebus Software
Joseph Turner, Phoebus Software
Fundraising or Community Project
BNP Paribas
Fat Face
Get A-Head
Mad Hatters Children's Charity
Xoserve with Grace Academy
Hospitality & Leisure
Crowne Plaza
The White Swan
Turtle Bay
Yates