Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sense is a national charity that supports people who are deafblind, have sensory impairments or complex needs, to enjoy more independent lives.

Founded in 1955 by a group of families affected by rubella, Sense developed specialist skills and knowledge in supporting people to communicate, express themselves and grow in independence.

This experience now enables Sense to help people with a much wider range of disabilities.

Created by Sense, Touchbase Pears is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose centre for the whole community, situated in Selly Oak, right in the heart of Birmingham.

Open to the whole community, this social enterprise will aim to help Birmingham's disabled community, through a range of daily activities such as dance, art and pottery, massage therapy, sports and IT access and learning.

The facility, completed in June of this year and set to open fully in September, is managed by Laura Benson who commented: "We are all really excited to begin operating fully, the open days have been extremely popular so far.

"We feel we have really created a safe, inclusive space here, that can be shared by the whole community.

"A lot of the people we support can often feel lonely so it's nice to create a facility offering all sorts of different activities and one where the whole community can integrate with each other."

For We Clean, and the four cleaning operatives and location mManager who have the pleasure of undertaking all cleaning operations at the Touchbase centre, it presents an exciting challenge.

Debbie Rhodes, We Clean contract manager, was delighted to begin work with Sense.

She said: "The facility is fantastic, a lovely open plan space for a really great cause. We are also very proud and pleased to welcome into our team, Yvonne, who, whilst employed directly by Sense, will work as part of our cleaning operation.

"Yvonne has a hearing impairment but has seamlessly fitted into our team and we adapted our training by providing a British sign language interpreter so Yvonne completed her health and safety induction along with the rest of the team."

Having worked with deafblind people and their families for over 50 years, Sense offers specialised personalised services across the UK and has grown to become a world-renowned charity, helping all ages with a wide range of complex difficulties.

To learn more please visit www.wecleanltd.com and follow @WeCleanBham on Twitter.