Senior business people sign up to Ambassador role

Scores of senior business people from across north Worcestershire got together to support a new initiative aimed at promoting the benefits of working and living in the region.

The Ambassadors scheme is the brainchild of North Worcestershire Economic Development and Regeneration (NWedR), the organisation which provides economic development and regeneration services for the three north Worcestershire local authorities of Bromsgrove, Redditch and Wyre Forest.

Business people attending the event, held at Hogarths Stone Manor, near Kidderminster, were asked to sign up as Ambassadors for the area, encouraging new businesses to grow or relocate in the “natural environment to do business”.

People can become Ambassadors for free, choosing from a number of ways to take part.