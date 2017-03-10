Seminar held for over 100 senior property industry figures

The Midlands Investment Property Forum and British Council of Offices hosted a seminar for over 100 senior property industry figures outlining how the office landscape is changing for owners and occupiers.

Speakers from SquareDot Architects, Legal & General and the former Head of Corporate Property at National Grid explained the need for ever increasing flexibility in the workplace, how to maximise the use of IT, and create new and innovative ways to utilise office space.

The event was chaired by Carl Potter of GVA and hosted by Bruntwood in their newly refurbished Cornerblock office scheme on Cornwall Street, Birmingham.