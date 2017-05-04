See who won the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge

Congratulations to University of Birmingham, JS Wright & Co and Haines Watt Birmingham – the overall winners of the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K.

The seven-strong team from University of Birmingham scooped the trophy for the Large Business section with their four fastest runners finishing the race in a collective time of 2 hours, 40 minutes and 39 seconds.

JS Wright & Co won the Medium Business section with a collective time for their four fastest of 3:25:01 and Haines Watt Birmingham took the honours for Small Business with a winning time of 3:12:45.

See runners take part in the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Companies also won categories for mixed male and female teams - full details below.

Thirty teams, featuring runners of all abilities, took part in the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K, making it the biggest 10K Business Challenge to date.

Each company with a team of 12 or more employees received an engraved plaque in the name of the fastest runner.

The University of Birmingham had a separate team with almost 400 runners which ran separately to the Business Challenge with their own start wave.

Ade Cheatham, chief executive of PKF Cooper Parry, sponsor of this year’s Great Birmingham 10k Business Challenge, said: “Congratulations to all the businesses and teams that took part in the race and to the organisers for making it such a great event.

“Events such as this are a fantastic way of bringing businesses and the local community together and it was great to see the streets lined with spectators, cheering on the runners as they raced for home and the glory of being crowned this year’s winner.”

Overall winners

Large Business: University of Birmingham 2:40:39

Medium Business: JS Wright & Co 3:25:01

Small Business: Haines Watt Birmingham 3:12: 45

Who else won?

Lion Picture Framing Supplies at 10K finishers area

Here are the category winners

Small Business Mixed

Winner: Haines Watt Birmingham 3:12:45

Runner up: Spring Housing Association (team 1) 3:51:44

Third: Spring Housing Association (team 2) 4:15:58

Medium Business Male

Winner: JS Wright & Co (team 1) 3:25:01

Runner Up: St Philips Chambers 3:35:17

Third: Lion Picture Framing Supplies 3:42:42

Medium Business Mixed

Winner: CBRE 3:29:20

Runner Up: Paintbox (team 2) 4:06:36

Third: Lion Picture Framing Supplies 4:15:13

Large Business Male

Winner: Tony Gee and Partners 2:48:01

Runner Up: Autodesk 2:49:02

Third: BDO LLP 3:01:57

Large Business Female

Winner: Mills & Reeve (team 2) 3:46:57

Runner Up: Mazars (team 3) 4:00:06

Third: Mills & Reeve (Team 1) 4:12:28

Large Business Mixed

Winner: University of Birmingham 2:40:39

Runner Up: PKF Cooper Parry (team 2) 3:10:03

Third: BDO 3:30:08

Other Company teams that ran

BBC

Charter Court Financial Services

PPG Industries UK

Rightio

Solus Ceramics

Vodafone

Birmingham Mail Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k run 2017

How to sign up for the next Business Challenge

Almost 8,000 took part in Sunday’s Great Birmingham 10k.

The event was billed as a good way to train for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon or the inaugural Birmingham International Marathon on Sunday October 15.

Arcadis is sponsoring the Business Challenge at the half marathon.

It’s easy to enter. All you have to do is click here