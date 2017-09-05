Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crazy golf course in Birmingham has been bought out as part of plans to expand the brand nationwide.

Waterworld Leisure Group, which owns the popular swimming pool attraction of the same name in Stoke-on-Trent, has acquired Adventure Island Mini Golf at Star City in an undisclosed deal.

The group now plans to spend £20 million expanding the Adventure Island brand nationwide.

It was founded nine years ago by John Whitehead and claims to be England's first indoor tropical adventure complex featuring two, themed 18-hole crazy golf courses across three levels.

The complex features tiki huts, waterfalls and volcanoes alongside the Lost Hut Trail and Hidden Cove Challenge.

A second Adventure Island course is due to open at Waterworld next summer.

Staffordshire-based entrepreneur Mo Chaudry, who appeared on Channel 4 show The Secret Millionaire, owns Waterworld Leisure Group and he will lead the expansion of the golf sites alongside Mr Whitehead.

Mr Whitehead said: "We have had an incredibly successful time over the last nine years launching and operating Adventure Island Mini Golf and making it one of most successful destination leisure attractions in the Midlands.

"The time is now right to expand and develop the brand further, working with Mo Chaudry and the Waterworld group will allow us to realise the full potential of this fun and exciting concept nationwide.

"Mo has an exceptional track record both in leisure management and promoting tourism projects.

"His track record and success is well documented, turning Waterworld around from a loss-making leisure attraction into one of the most successful water theme parks in the UK.

"We are excited to be working with Mo and the Waterworld Group and taking this to the next level."

Mr Chaudry added: "The acquisition of Adventure Mini Golf fits perfectly within the Waterworld's leisure portfolio.

"We have ambitious plans to expand this exciting brand and concept which has a proven track record.

"It is an exciting concept and one which we believe will be a huge success across the UK.

"We plan to fund and roll out 20 of these indoor adventure golf centres across the UK, with a target to open around four new centres each year for the next five years."