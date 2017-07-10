How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Second term for Jewellery Quarter BID

  • Updated
  • By

Business group wins widespread backing from companies in historic manufacturing district

Directors of the Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District
Directors of the Jewellery Quarter BID

The Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District has received backing from companies in the historic manufacturing district to launch a second five-year term.

It held a ballot among its members asking whether they wished to see the BID return for another spell, with almost 90 per cent of those that voted saying 'yes'.

A BID is a precisely defined geographic area in which companies pay an extra levy on their rates to fund additional services such as events and initiatives.

Jewellery Quarter BID chairman Nicola Ridler said: "I am delighted the businesses have voted for the BID to continue.

"It will mean an additional £2.9 million is generated for the Jewellery Quarter over the next five years which will be used for the benefit of businesses as well as for people who live, learn and visit here.

"The Jewellery Quarter BID team will now get to work on delivering the services and initiatives set out in our renewal proposal document to unlock the potential of the Jewellery Quarter, attracting more investment, employment and visitors."

Among the projects planned by the BID are improvements to the public realm, expanding the dedicated cleaning team, boosting recycling facilities for businesses and free public wi-fi.

It will also continue to work closely alongside the Jewellery Quarter local neighbourhood policing team and strategic partners and bodies including the West Midlands Combined Authority and Midland Metro.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham weathering high street storm

The opening of Grand Central in 2015 continues to be a draw for shoppers

City is faring well as retail sector continues to battle flight to online shopping according to new research

Related Tags

Entertainment
Jewellery Quarter
Organisations
Business Improvement District

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    This is what the Birmingham city centre of the future looks like
  2. Business News
    Wanted: Investor who can deliver 10,000 jobs and major boost to city economy
  3. Colmore Row
    Property developer moves HQ to Birmingham
  4. Business News
    Birmingham restaurant chain Handmade Burger Company goes into administration
  5. Manufacturing
    These two Cadbury bars will now be made in Birmingham

Most Recent

Directors of the Jewellery Quarter BID

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    This is what the Birmingham city centre of the future looks like
  2. Colmore Row
    Property developer moves HQ to Birmingham
  3. Business News
    Wanted: Investor who can deliver 10,000 jobs and major boost to city economy
  4. Regional Affairs
    HS2 wins approval for revamp of world's oldest railway terminus in Birmingham
  5. Business News
    Birmingham restaurant chain Handmade Burger Company goes into administration
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor