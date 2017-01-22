SDL Bigwood holds annual Charity Golf Day

Financial planners Hayburn Rock were the winners of the 2016 SDL Bigwood Annual Charity Golf Day, held for the 15th year at Edgbaston Golf Club.

Traditionally, the winning team, which included Richard Chapman, Daryl Chance, Stephen Perks and Brian Flint, is asked to nominate the charity that benefits from the day’s fundraising.

This year they chose Mary Stevens Hospice. At the presentation dinner that followed, guests were welcomed by SDL Bigwood chief executive officer Rory Daly to the first golf day held by the firm since it was acquired by SDL Group of Nottingham late in 2015.