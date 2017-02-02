Be a sales and events consultant for the Birmingham Post and other exciting job opportunities

The Birmingham Post is recruiting a consultant to join its Innovations Team to capitalise on the Midland’s growing economy.

The team work across the region, developing campaigns, events and other initiatives with some of the biggest brands in the country.

Our work in this area is expanding and we are looking for a Sale and Events Consultant to help develop new ideas and initiatives for the B2B Sector and take them to market.

Do you fit the bill?

The successful candidate will be an enthusiastic and driven salesperson possibly with a background in agency or PR – but anyone with a passion for media and creativity is invited to apply.

This is a revenue generating role which will include helping to manage our existing client base, as well as identifying new opportunities for growth.

All about us?

David Cameron at the Birmingham Post 150 Anniversary celebrations at the Birmingham University, Great Hall in 2008

The Birmingham Post is the region’s premier business publication and has been delivering business news to the region for over 150 years.

The publication is part of Trinity Mirror plc which has an award winning portfolio of newspapers, websites and digital products, and is one of the UK’s largest multimedia companies – employing over six thousand people across more than sixty locations around the country.

You can find out more information, including salary details, and apply directly here

• Or you can email craig.cooksley@trinitymirror.com with a current CV and cover letter or write to Craig Cooksley, Trinity Mirror Midlands, Floor 6, Fort Dunlop, Fort Parkway, Birmingham B24 9FF.

