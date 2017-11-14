The video will start in 8 Cancel

A musical tour starring tenor Russell Watson which was due to start in Birmingham next month and has been cancelled.

Heaven on Earth was set to embark on a six-month tour of the UK with a four-night stint at Arena Birmingham on December 4.

But the production company behind the new show, Eden International Productions, has been placed into liquidation.

The new show was based on the story of Adam and Eve and had been scheduled to star Kerry Ellis and Mr Watson as the voice of God.

It was written by Sara Jeffs and directed and choreographed by Racky Plews and the cast had been in rehearsals for nine weeks.

Trade publication The Stage reports that staff were told in an email from the production company that no wages would be paid.

Corporate recovery and business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed to handle the liquidation of Eden International Productions after the company was hit by "financial difficulties", according to a statement from the practice.

Partner Chris Newell said: "It is a shame that the proposed funding has not come through which has resulted in the need for the company to cease trading.

"However, we are open to hearing from potential future investors with the aim to resurrect the show in some capacity."

A message posted on the Arena Birmingham website said: "Eden International Productions regretfully announces the cancellation of the Heaven on Earth arena tour due to delays with investment funding.

"Ticketholders should return to their point of purchase to receive a full refund."