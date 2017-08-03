Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former power station site has the potential to house 1,800 homes and create 4,500 jobs to become a 'Silicon Valley of Europe', according to a developer hoping to regenerate the plot.

Two councils in Staffordshire have just launched a consultation into the future of Rugeley Power Station, which stopped producing electricity in June 2016, over plans to build up to 800 houses there alongside commercial uses.

But a private developer, who wishes to remain anonymous at this stage, is also eyeing the site and has much larger plans for the 383-acre plot to create a centre of high-tech development and advanced manufacturing.

They are working with investors on putting together a proposals to acquire the land, including a neighbouring golf course previously used by power station staff, which is privately owned by French energy company Engie and a joint venture partner.

The developer claims the plot is the only one in the country which could house the European Exascale Project, a scheme aimed at developing the most powerful IT system in the world ten times larger than the current largest system, based in China.

It is also hoped the regenerated land would attract sectors such as 3D manufacturing, autonomous and electric vehicles, international trade and banking, aerospace and telecoms.

There would also be a new rail station and tram line and the capacity to send power to the national grid while homes and factory units would have built-in solar power.

In a briefing document, the developer says South Staffordshire would become recognised "as the Silicon Valley of Europe", attracting the best and brightest of individuals and companies.

The developer said: "We want to create communities and we don't want to end up with just a massive estate where there's nothing for the people who live there.

"We fear it would become a commuter belt for Birmingham under the other plans.

"Looking at the scale of the site, it makes sense to us to have houses in there as well alongside commercial uses and we will need houses there for the people working on site.

"We are looking at an investment of around £750 million."

Rugeley Power Station operated for more than 50 years and its closure followed the decommissioning of power stations in Ironbridge in Shropshire, Hams Hall in Warwickshire, Birchills near Walsall and Meaford in Staffordshire.

Rugeley was the last functioning power station in the West Midlands.

Cannock District Council and Lichfield District Council are the joint planning authorities for the land as it straddles both areas.

They are now holding a public consultation, which runs until September 4, and asking people for their views on what should happen to the site.

A report by the councils, entitled The Rugeley Power Station Development Brief Supplementary Planning Document, proposes developing the land for a minimum of 800 homes, employment uses and power/storage production.

There would also be supporting infrastructure including a school, open space, play facilities and public art.

Cannock District Council's planning chief Coun Gordon Alcott said: "We are working closely with Lichfield District Council and encouraging residents from both districts to take a look at the proposals and have their say.

"The site is ideal for a housing and business development with access to two railway stations and is very close to the countryside."

When adopted, the Rugeley Power Station Supplementary Planning Document will be incorporated into both councils' local plan planning frameworks which will inform future development of the site.

The document can be viewed at www.cannockchasedc.gov.uk and comments can be sent to planningpolicy@cannockchasedc.gov.uk