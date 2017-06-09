Rugby legend Martin leads Velo Birmingham Business 100 training ride

England rugby legend and keen cyclist Martin Johnson CBE led over 150 Vélo Birmingham participants on a 29-mile Saturday morning cycle through Warwickshire countryside.

The Solihull-born World Cup-winning captain and ride ambassador for Vélo Birmingham joined cyclists from the 60-plus companies that have entered the Business 100 challenge on the training ride.

The inaugural Vélo Birmingham is a 100-mile closed road sportive taking place on Sunday, September 24.

Companies can also enter teams through the Business 100 challenge, which offers a VIP experience coupled with exclusive training events and networking opportunities – but places are limited.

Supported by The Birmingham Post and DLA Piper, Business 100 offers a dedicated starting wave and in-ride competitions.

Over £1million is expected to be raised for charity by Vélo Birmingham entrants and it is hoped the Business 100 will raise over £100,000 for good causes across the Midlands.