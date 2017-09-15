Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Government is reviewing ways to better protect pregnant women and those returning to work from maternity leave, a minister has said, amidst calls to give them more time to take cases to employment tribunals.

Margot James said the Government was reviewing whether this group needed stronger protection from redundancy, saying options would be consulted on in due course.

Her comments came after senior Tory MP Maria Miller urged ministers to review the three-month time limit on taking cases to tribunals.

The Women and Equalities Select Committee has previously called for the limit to be extended from three to six months, as part of a plan to tackle discrimination in the workplace.

Ms Miller, the committee's chairwoman, raised the issue during an adjournment debate on employment tribunals, led by fellow Conservative Mike Penning.

In an intervention on Mr Penning, Ms Miller said: "The case he makes about the time limit on accessing justice also involves other groups of people as well, particularly women who may be subject to discrimination at work needing to seek redress through a tribunal, but only having three months to do that.

"They may well be pregnant or indeed have very small children.

"Does he agree with me that reviewing this three-month period could be an important thing that the Government could do?"

Later in the debate, business minister Ms James said: "In relation to the issue she raised of pregnant women or women who have just given birth, and the time limit in respect to bringing cases to employment tribunals.

"She and I have discussed this in the past and I'm aware of her select committee's recommendations on this point.

"I can confirm that we are reviewing whether we need stronger protection against redundancy for pregnant women and women returning from maternity leave.

"We will be consulting on options in due course and we would very much welcome her views during that process."

Earlier this year the Government said it would consult on options to make sure there are sufficient protections against redundancy in place for working mothers.

But it previously said the evidence did not suggest the three-month time limit was a barrier, in response to a report from Ms Miller's select committee.

Since then ministers have pledged to scrap employment tribunal fees after they were ruled unlawful.