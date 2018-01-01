Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham is to lose one MP as part of plans to cut numbers in the House of Commons.

It means the number of MPs representing the city will go down from ten to nine, it was announced in October.

And one city MP, serving the seat of Birmingham Northfield, will have to represent residents from Bromsgrove as well as their Birmingham constituents.

At the same time, thousands of Birmingham residents will be represented by Black Country MPs.

Restrictions on anti-abortion protesters near a Birmingham clinic should be imposed after a similar move was mooted in London, a Birmingham council health chief said.

Ealing Council passed a motion earlier this year which could lead to protesters being banned from standing outside a Marie Stopes clinic in the West London borough.

Coun Paulette Hamilton, Birmingham City Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said in October she would support a similar move in Birmingham.

Campaign group 40 Days for Life holds regular vigils outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Edgbaston.

In December, Coun Hamilton proposed a motion to create a buffer zone outside the clinic which was supported by fellow Birmingham councillors.

London has had its Boris Bikes, now the Birmingham is set to get its own version.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is planning to place 5,000 'Street Bikes' for loan at strategic points across the region.

Similar to London's scheme, now called Santander Cycles, bike ranks will be sited at major rail stations, shopping areas and business districts.

Details of the scheme, officially titled West Midlands Bikeshare, were unveiled in October with suppliers to bid for the five-year contract.

The Birmingham Post had its own news to report in October after a deal was signed to relocate back into the city centre after nine years away.

Journalists at the title, along with sister papers Birmingham Mail and Sunday Mercury, moved back into a new home in Church Street shortly before Christmas after spending almost a decade at Fort Dunlop, in Castle Bromwich.

The relocation to Embassy House enables journalists and commercial teams to be back in the heart of the city centre and closer to the business and retail districts.

Birmingham Post editor-in-chief Marc Reeves said: "This move has been long overdue and will enable our journalists to spend more time on the beat gathering stories and meeting contacts."

A new 46-storey residential tower with sky lounge is set to be built in Birmingham city centre at the gateway of the planned HS2 terminal.

Developer Nikal revised its original vision for the second phase of the Exchange Square project in The Priory Queensway.

City council chiefs awarded planning permission last year to the project which was initially going to comprise 223 apartments, a public square and retail units across two blocks of nine and 16 storeys respectively.

Now, Manchester-based Nikal is planning to create a part seven-storey, part 46-storey complex with around 565 apartments, making it one of the tallest buildings in the city centre.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital was urged to stop "fannying about" and build a multi-storey car park to tackle the chronic shortage of parking spaces.

City planners made the call as they approved a new set of parking restrictions for streets in Edgbaston, Harborne and Selly Oak, which surround the giant hospital and University of Birmingham sites.

They claimed the restrictions, which could include double yellow lines, pay and display spaces and limited waiting time restrictions, would help residents in those streets but not deal with the larger problem of insufficient parking spaces for staff and visitors.

Plans for a major new development of student accommodation containing more than a thousand bedrooms were unveiled this month.

The project would see a car park in Birmingham's Gun Quarter regenerated to contain three blocks of accommodation reaching nine, 13 and 24 storeys respectively in a C-shaped complex.

The application site is currently a 120-space car off New Town Row, next to the Lancaster Circus Queensway island, and the final development would contain 1,023 bedrooms divided over 103 studios and 158 shared flats of between five and seven bedrooms.

Common areas would include a cinema room, reception, offices, lobby and a kitchen and the upper ground level will have a landscaped courtyard.

An ornate Victorian building once home to a vegetarian hotel at which Mahatma Gandhi stopped and dined is set for a revamp.

The search was launched in October to find the developer to carry out the regeneration project.

The Grade II*-listed, five-storey Murdoch Chambers and Pitman Building, in Corporation Street, is currently home to ground floor cafés and takeaways with solicitors' offices above.

But Birmingham City Council announced it was looking for a developer to take on a long lease and transform the dramatic Victorian building.

Built in 1896, it is in the ornate arts and crafts style with carvings depicting its early uses, showing diners at the Pitman Vegetarian Restaurant and workers at Dean's Furniture offices.

Pitman's restaurant, thought to be named after Sir Isaac Pitman, then vice-president of the Vegetarian Society, was expanded into a hotel by 1898 and was still open in the 1930 when Indian independence campaigner Mahatma Gandhi visited the city.