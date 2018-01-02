Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two of Birmingham's landmark squares were reconnected in November when a walkway reopened after being closed for two years.

Centenary Way connects Chamberlain Square and Centenary Square and used to run through the Paradise Forum shopping mall under the old Central Library building.

The walk through was finally shut in November 2015 to allow for the demolition of Central Library as part of the £700 million Paradise development, sending pedestrians on a detour via Fletchers Walk.

It reopened shortly before the Christmas Market started but, unfortunately for drivers, developers also announced a new set of road closures and restrictions, some of which will be in place until summer 2018.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced £250 million worth of funding to improve transport in the West Midlands when she visited the region in November.

The cash included a major extension to the Midland Metro from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill in the Black Country.

It was the first allocation from a new £1.7 billion "Transforming Cities" fund, designed to improve transport links and promote local growth within city regions across the country.

The money will go to the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery launched a £40 million fundraising appeal to create new galleries and a separate cultural exhibition centre in the east of the city.

The museum will redesign its galleries and exhibition spaces as the adjoining Council House undergoes refurbishment and restoration.

Plans unveiled this month included the creation of a new children's gallery to inspire the city's youngsters.

The museum is also teaming up with the Birmingham Royal Ballet to create a major new storage facility and cultural exhibition centre which will see more of its treasured artworks go on display as well as replace the Museum Collection Centre in Nechells.

One of the most notorious trade unionists in recent memory died aged 90 in November.

Derek 'Red Robbo' Robinson led a long-running battle against management at the British Leyland plant in Longbridge throughout the 1970s.

He was credited with causing 523 walkouts at British Leyland between 1978 and 1979, costing an estimated £200 million in lost production.

Mr Robinson was a Communist works convenor at the factory and was described by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as a "notorious agitator" in her memoirs.

Birmingham historian Professor Carl Chinn said: "In the divisive decade of 1970s Britain, in which controversial characters abounded, Derek Robinson was among the most controversial."

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner will be scrapped in 2020 and his job handed over to the next West Midlands Mayor, it was confirmed in November.

It means the West Midlands will be the third local authority in the UK after London and Greater Manchester to combine the mayor and police and crime commissioner roles in a single elected figure.

It will bring together the posts currently held by Conservative mayor Andy Street and Labour commissioner David Jamieson.

The decision was confirmed in the detailed breakdown of the second devolution deal for the West Midlands announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond during his budget speech.

The former home of legendary Birmingham nightclub Snobs is set to be transformed into a new boutique hotel.

New plans were unveiled to regenerate the Beneficial Building to create a 130-bedroom hotel with ground floor retail and commercial units.

But no hotel operator was named in the submitted planning application.

The Beneficial Building, in Paradise Circus Queensway, has been largely vacant for several years including the lower level area previously occupied by Snobs.

The nightclub shut up shop there in September 2014 to move to a new base nearby in Smallbrook Queensway.

A project to celebrate Birmingham's heritage which will see a famous city statue restored to its former glory received vital funding from The National Lottery.

Campaign group Birmingham Civic Society is planning to carry out a range of initiatives during 2018 to mark its centenary and was boosted by the award of £55,700 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The centenary programme includes plans to conserve the Queen Victoria statue, in Victoria Square, a blue plaque film project for young people, outdoor temporary exhibition, a citywide heritage trail and talks and family activities.

The initiative is called 'The City Beautiful', a nod to the headline atop a Birmingham Post story on June 11, 1918, which announced the formation of the society the previous day.

Two major restaurant chains pulled out of plans to open new venues in the same Birmingham city centre street after failing to agree deals with the landlords.

Jackson and Rye and Wahaca had each planned to launch in Temple Street but their much-anticipated moves to the city were put on hold indefinitely.

New York-inspired restaurant chain Jackson and Rye lodged plans to renovate a former beauty salon in Somerset House in what would have been the group's first foray into a city outside of London.

Mexican chain Wahaca had earmarked a site at 13 Temple Street in March.