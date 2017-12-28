Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of one of Birmingham's most historic sporting venues announced its closure date in June.

Hall Green Stadium had been hosting sport, mainly greyhound racing, since 1927 but it had been sold to developer Euro Property Investments in 2014.

The venue closed at the end of July this year and is being demolished to make way for more than 200 new homes.

GRA, which operated Hall Green, continues to host racing nights at a sister track in Perry Barr.

Conservative councillors branded a £500,000 pay-off for Birmingham City Council's former chief executive as "ludicrous" in June.

Mark Rogers parted company with the Labour-run council in February after just three years as its £180,000-a-year chief executive.

The Post revealed this month that Mr Rogers was given £118,231 compensation for the loss of office as well as £369,826 in pension contributions - on top of the £168,965 salary he received for 11 months' work.

Details of payments to two more senior staff who left, finance officer John Warlow and strategic director responsible for social services Peter Hay, were also included in the published accounts.

Bizarre stories emerged this month that HSBC was offering its staff incentives if they could convince colleagues to move to the bank's new UK headquarters currently under development in Birmingham.

The company was said to be struggling to fill all of its roles in the city as it relocates staff from its business and retail banking arm out of Canary Wharf in London to a new home in Broad Street.

Staff were being offered bonuses of between £750 and £2,500, depending on the seniority of the role, if they could convince a London-based team member to relocate up to Birmingham.

The new base for HSBC UK at 2 Arena Central, which is due to be ready for occupancy by early 2018, is expected to accommodate up to 3,500 staff when full although many of them will come from existing offices in the city.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street appointed the chief executive of Suffolk County Council to the £180,000-a-year job running the new combined authority.

Deborah Cadman, who was born and grew up in Birmingham, became the first permanent chief executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority after taking up the post in September.

She replaced interim chief executive Martin Reeves who returned to his role at Coventry City Council.

Mr Street said in June: "I was keen that we considered only the very best candidates for this important post and Deborah was the strongest candidate in an excellent field."

Up to 800 new homes are to be developed on a derelict canalside plot in Birmingham.

A joint venture, comprising London-based developers Apsley House Capital and Galliard Homes, have teamed up with investor Claremont Property Group to acquire the Soho Loop site, it was announced in June.

The 12-acre plot is off Dudley Road in the west of the city and sits alongside the old BCN Main Line canal.

Previous owner City and Provincial Properties secured planning permission for 500 homes in 2015 but the new owners are hoping to grow this significantly

Birmingham Airport's long-serving chief executive Paul Kehoe announced he was stepping down from the role.

Mr Kehoe, who left the post in July, had led the airport through a key period of growth since taking over the top job in October 2008.

During his tenure, annual passenger numbers rose from 9.5 million to 12 million and the airport is currently undergoing a £100 million programme of works aimed at improving speed through security and parking and transport around the site.

Mr Kehoe had become increasingly involved in promoting the West Midlands region as chairman of Marketing Birmingham and its successor the West Midlands Growth Company and as president of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

(Image: Handout)

A derelict spot in Birmingham city centre is set to be transformed into a plush new apartment block in a £125 million development.

City firm Court Collaboration announced in June it had taken over the Holloway Head scheme, close to the giant Radisson Blu tower, and wanted to start work on up to 487 apartments during 2018.

The plans also included ground floor shops as well as a gym and rooftop gardens for residents.

The plot has lain vacant for more than 25 years but, after agreeing a deal to buy it from Panther Securities, Court Collaboration's founder Anthony McCourt said it had a bright future.

Panther has long been planning to regenerate the run-down spot, which is also home to Girlguide Birmingham, and it was once going to have a hotel and casino before taking a new direction two years ago to become residential.

High street fashion retailer Next unveiled a multimillion-pound investment plan to create one of its largest UK stores at the Merry Hill centre in Dudley.

The centre's owner Intu is working with Next on plans to covert the former Sainsbury's supermarket unit into a 75,680 sq ft store which will also have women's clothing brand Lipsy, homeware department and coffee shop.

Next already has a presence at the centre and the new store is due to open next spring.

This project forms part of a wider revamp of the centre which includes enlarged stores for JD Sports, Topshop and River Island while new brands such as watch maker TAG Heuer and burger chain Five Guys have opened outlets there.