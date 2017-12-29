Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands leaders launched the official bid to bring Channel 4 to the region and add £5 billion to the local economy in July.

Mayor Andy Street and local councils presented the Government with proposals to make the West Midlands the new home of the major broadcaster.

They said the region was the ideal location for the channel, which employs 800 people and currently has its headquarters in London.

And they predicted the move would grow the economy by £5 billion, with £2.3 billion between 2021 and 2030 coming as a direct result of Channel 4's move and £2.7 billion coming from the boost it would give to local creative businesses.

The Library of Birmingham was among a group of UK landmarks to be honoured on a new stamp.

It was one of ten buildings selected for the Royal Mail's Special Stamp set featuring contemporary architecture in the UK.

Among the other structures chosen in July to feature were the Blavatnik Building at Tate Modern, the Eden Project and Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

Designed by Francine Houben of Dutch practice Mecanoo, she intended the Library of Birmingham to be a "people's palace" and believed libraries to be "the most important public buildings".

The search was launched in July to find a development partner to oversee the £1 billion transformation of Birmingham's wholesale markets site.

City Council bosses opened up the bidding process which it was hoped would find a developer or investor to deliver on its Birmingham Smithfield Masterplan and create a new vibrant business and residential hub.

The 34-acre plot, near the Bullring, has been earmarked for new independent shops and markets, leisure facilities, restaurants, hotels, a public square and events space and 2,000 new homes.

Estimates suggest it will also create 3,000 new jobs, add £470 million value to the city's economy, attract millions more visitors to the city and come with a development value of more than £1 billion.

The BBC admitted cutting the amount it spent on television produced in the Midlands this month - despite promising to increase its investment in the region.

A new annual report showed the BBC spent just 1.5 per cent of its programming budget in the Midlands in 2016, down from 1.8 per cent the previous year.

It meant the BBC was investing less in the Midlands than any other part of the country.

The corporation said the fall in Midlands spending was partly because Doctors, a BBC One daytime soap made at the Drama Village in Selly Oak, was off air last summer for a number of weeks during the major sporting events including Euro 2016, Wimbledon and Rio Olympics.

Almost 500 apartments, a boutique hotel and retail courtyard are all planned at a new development in the Jewellery Quarter.

The new proposals were unveiled in July and will aim to transform an industrial site next to the quarter's railway station into a mixed-use complex which could also bring back into use an old Victoria subway.

To be called 'Hockley Mills', the plot is on the corner of Pitsford Street and Icknield Street and is used as a storage facility by Mr Tyre.

The development will comprise hundreds of apartments and townhouses, landscaped courtyards, offices, shops and workshops intended for jewellery design and manufacture.

Also proposed is a new ticket office for the Jewellery Quarter station, a boutique hotel and the possibility of reusing an existing Victorian subway as a gym or other commercial uses.

A nine-screen cinema, gym and restaurants are to be built in a new £20 million development in Birmingham.

Cinema chain The Light, which runs seven UK venues including one in Walsall, was among those lined up during the summer for the new leisure complex in Longbridge which will also include a fitness venue run by budget group The Gym to overlook the new three-acre Austin Park.

A further six restaurant units will be housed in the two-storey complex, expected to attract "family restaurant chains" according to a planning application lodged during the summer.

The leisure complex is expected to create up to 144 full-time jobs and forms the next stage of the £1 billion regeneration of 468 acres of land in Longbridge by development specialist St Modwen following the collapse of MG Rover in 2005.

Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen announced in July that it was just weeks away from closing, having launched in the Jewellery Quarter just two years before.

Chef director Niki Astley said trade had been volatile for the quirky restaurant and he had been forced to close although he still planned to work as a chef in Birmingham.

He pointed out problems with the small space being restrictive and their food being too "niche".

The concept began as Two Cats Roaming Kitchen in April 2014, serving 'new Baltic' food at different events, before opening a 26-seater restaurant off Warstone Lane in July 2015.

Two civil engineering firms won major contracts to work on the new HS2 high-speed rail line between Birmingham and London.

Balfour Beatty, which led the extension of the Midland Metro tram line in Birmingham city centre, and Carillion, which delivered the Library of Birmingham, were among the winners.

Collectively, the contracts are worth £3.87 billion.

Balfour Beatty, with its joint venture partner Vinci, has been awarded briefs by the Department for Transport to build two sections of the line.

Carillion and its joint venture partners, Eiffage and Kier, will develop HS2 tunnels.