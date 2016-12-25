Review of 2016 - March: £13m office facelift, new Aston Martin and major Eastside regeneration

● New Street offices to undergo £13m facelift

March saw the news that a city centre office building originally designed to house Woolworths in the 1960s was to be revamped and "turned around" in a £13 million renovation project.

102 New Street, known for its glass-enclosed lift which overlooks the busy street, is undergoing a major overhaul which includes relocating its main entrance to Stephenson Street at the building's rear.

The development team behind the project said the move was intended to tap into the new Midland Metro extension from Snow Hill and make the building one of the first major office complexes people see when they left that side of New Street station.

Previously known as The Charters, the ten-storey building now has retailers Boots and Superdrug and restaurant Bella Italia as its ground floor tenants.

● Aston Martin unveils new DB11

Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin unveiled the first new vehicle from its so-called 'Second Century' plan in Switzerland during March.

The Gaydon-based company showcased the new DB11 at the 86th International Geneva Motor Show, its then-latest GT car from the DB line.

The DB11 costs around £154,000 and has a 5.2-litre V12 engine which it was designed in house. Aston said the car was the most significant new launch since the introduction of the DB9 in 2003.

● Public square with cinema screen part of new vision for Birmingham's Eastside

New plans were revealed to create a cultural quarter, pedestrianise roads and bring a historic tea factory back to use.

A masterplan, called 'Knowledge Hub', laid out a vision for new public spaces and a thriving area for start-up and growing businesses as part of the renaissance of Birmingham's Eastside.

To be developed over the next decade, the plan will offer a new future for the long-neglected Typhoo Wharf building in Digbeth - once the home of the legendary tea brand in the city until 1978 - while roads will be transformed to favour cyclists and walkers and encompass new public space.

A cultural area next to Millennium Point is also set to house a new digital screen to showcase art and film and the overall focus of the project is to create a place for education and innovation while acting as a magnet for enterprise and entrepreneurship.

● Third new craft beer bar to open in Jewellery Quarter

Plans for another craft beer bar in the city's Jewellery Quarter were unveiled in March.

The independent venue, called 1000 trades, launched in June in the Grade II-listed former home of Caribbean bar and restaurant Diamonds and Pearls.

Jonathan Todd, co-owner of the new venture at 16 Frederick Street, said at the time: "We're excited to be bringing a building in the Jewellery Quarter back to life as an independent bar and kitchen.

"We want to be at the heart of a neighbourhood with a rich history and a vibrant present."

● Plans to transform historic Smallbrook Queensway building

Proposals for a major regeneration of one of Birmingham's most recognisable buildings were revealed this month.

Commercial Estates Group is behind the project to partially demolish and redevelop the SBQ buildings in Smallbrook Queensway.

It will eventually house around 300 apartments and offices and a new tower on the corner of Hurst Street.

Since bringing the plans forward, campaigners have leapt into action in a bid to preserve Birmingham's 1960s architecture which is slowly being knocked down to make way for new developments.

● University of Birmingham to open new hotel and conference centre

A new hotel and conference centre is to be built as part of the long-running regeneration of the University of Birmingham campus in Edgbaston.

New plans were lodged in March to revamp its current offering as the university targets new business through the events sector.

It unveiled proposals for a 172-bedroom hotel and conference centre on the site of its existing facilities, called 'Conference Park at the University of Birmingham', which will eventually double the 40-strong team there.

It will be aimed at all sectors to hire for events, functions and parties and is also expected to have a wedding licence.

● Outrage as catalogue of errors that led to 24-hour M6 closure revealed

The response to a tragic accident which left the M6 closed for a whole day in February was beset with errors, leaked documents revealed this month.

Crews stuck in traffic, fuel spills not being communicated, a lack of signs and delays in resurfacing exacerbated traffic nightmares for thousands of drivers after a collision on the M6 on February 4.

While police had to close off lanes to investigate, after a fatality involving two HGVs and a car, a Highways England debrief listed more than a dozen failings which hindered the response.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said the "outrageous" response came as the incident cost the region tens of millions of pounds.

● Park, museum and attractions - the plan to transform a huge part of Birmingham city centre

A festival square to rival the best Europe has to offer, a new city centre park, a 24/7 markets and food hub complex, two family attraction malls, new hotels and restaurants.

Plans for all of this and much more were set out in March as the future wholesale redevelopment of Birmingham Smithfield became clearer.

The project is expected to deliver more than 3,000 new jobs, and add £470 million a year to the city's economy.

Council bosses said they were hoping to turn the rundown area into a world-class tourism site to rival Barcelona's Ramblas and London's South Bank.

