Review of 2016 - February: 'Unacceptable' development, Lib Dem leader and tributes to Cube architect

The Victorian Society hit out at plans for Louisa Ryland House in February

● Victorian Society hits out at 'unacceptable' plans for Louisa Ryland House

Conservation group The Victorian Society hit out in Februry at the "wholly unacceptable" redevelopment plans for one of Birmingham's most historic buildings.

The comments came weeks after plans were lodged to breathe new life into the Grade II-listed Louisa Ryland House, in Newhall Street, which will see new offices, shops and a restaurant developed.

Applicant Euro Property Investments also wants to demolish the existing mansard roof and erect a two-storey replacement with a plant room.

It was this element that caused ire at The Victorian Society, which claimed it would harm the proportions and significance of Louisa Ryland House, the conservation area and the setting of the adjacent Grade I-listed School of Art.

● Birmingham and Solihull Bench launches recruitment drive

The courts in Birmingham and Solihull started looking for new magistrates for the first time in eight years.

The number of magistrates dropped by around 100 over the previous year to 380, prompting the Court Service to launch a recruitment drive in February for some fresh faces to sit on the bench.

The Birmingham and Solihull Bench sits in the Victoria Law Courts, in Corporation Street, and deals with cases from both boroughs.

Chairman of the Birmingham and Solihull bench Richard Trengrouse JP told the Post : "Our numbers are going down as the age profile of our magistrates is getting older. We need to recruit younger people."

● Former Birmingham Post journalist takes control of city's Lib Dems

A former Birmingham Post health correspondent became leader of the city's Liberal Democrat councillors.

Coun Jon Hunt, who remains a part-time medical journalist, worked at the newspaper for ten years up to 1998 before embarking on his political career.

The Perry Barr councillor, who is still in the post today, replaced veteran councillor Paul Tilsley who stepped down after ten years as leader of the Lib Dems but decided to stay on as a backbench member.

Coun Hunt said the council, which has been run by Labour since 2012, had failed to listen to the city's people, particularly on refuse collections and wheelie bins.

● Tributes after man who designed The Cube passes away

Tributes flooded in this month after the death of the man who transformed Birmingham with two eye-catching developments - The Cube and Arena Central.

Architect Paul Scott passed away aged 50 after a short battle with cancer.

He led the team which designed The Cube, which has become one of the city's most recognisable buildings, and also Arena Central on Broad Street, which is to become the home of HSBC UK.

Legendary architect Ken Shuttleworth, who employed Mr Scott after working with him on the world-famous Gherkin in London, led the tributes, saying his infectious, engaging manner was immensely refreshing.

He added: "Paul was a naturally gifted architect who led by example and inspired a generation of young architects who had the good fortune to engage with and learn from him."

● MPs demand urgent action at "eyesore" Martineau Galleries

Politicians called for urgent action to regenerate what they called a massive city centre eyesore starved of development for nearly two decades.

Councillors and MPs demanded the owner of Martineau Galleries got moving and redeveloped the city centre site.

They asked for Hammerson, which has been involved with the land since before 1999 and now owns it outright, along with the Bullring and Grand Central, to unveil new plans or sell it to a company that will.

Martineau Galleries, in Dale End, occupies a prime location between the proposed HS2 Curzon Street Station and the Colmore Business District.

Despite record activity in the city centre, no proposals have been made since the recession which city leaders said was unacceptable.

● £7.5m Balsall Heath Mosque plan approved by Birmingham council planners

A £7.5 million mosque planned for the heart of Balsall Heath was given the city's backing despite a member of its congregation saying it was too large.

Abid Ismail, who attends the KSIMC Shia mosque in Clifton Road, said he liked the current 'Little House on the Prairie’ type facility they had.

Under the plans, the existing single-storey worship hall, known as the Imambara, would go and be replaced with a grand three-storey building.

The wider development also includes the demolition of the former Mr Clutch garage and construction of a new community sports hall in its place with facilities for volleyball, badminton, five-a-side football, gym and a café.

● CBSO announces Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla will be next music director

The CBSO unveiled Lithuanian conductor Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla as its new music director this month.

She replaced Andris Nelsons, who left CBSO to become music director of Boston Symphony Orchestra last year after seven years in the role.

She became the 12th music director of the orchestra and took up her role later in the year for an initial three-year period.

The only other woman ever to have been principal conductor of a major British orchestra was Marin Alsop at the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

● Pickled Piglet owners to launch new venture in derelict Jewellery Quarter pub

It emerged this month that a historic Jewellery Quarter pub, vacant for almost two decades, was set to reopen during 2016 as a new bar run by the owners of The Pickled Piglet.

Called The Pig & Tail, it opened in June in the Grade II-listed former George and Dragon in Albion Street and sells craft beer, small dishes and sharing plates.

Both bars are run by husband and wife team Mark and Chrissy Rafferty, with the former telling the Post they were attracted to the building's historic feel and the fact it could offer so much character.

"If I'm honest, we are just suckers for buildings that have original features. While looking for a new venue, we saw a lot of modern projects but they had nothing to them," he said.

Review of 2016 - January