Revealed: How new £1m Alpha Works project will look

Developers showcase new designs for co-working space aimed at Birmingham's growing start-up and small business community

New images have been released showing how a £1 million co-working space in Birmingham city centre will look.

Called Alpha Works, it is being developed in Alpha Tower by Commercial Estates Group in a bid to support the city's growing number of start-ups and small businesses.

It is due to open this spring on the 21st and 22nd floors and will have 14,000 sq ft of office space, hot desks, private offices and breakout and event spaces.

The CGIs - above and below - show the reception area and co-working space available.

Alpha Tower was acquired by Anglo Scandinavian Estates Group in 2014 since when it has been carrying out a £15 million renovation programme at the building off Broad Street.

It now has a new reception, independent café and cycle and shower facilities and recent new tenants include Lombard Risk Management, Probrand and Galliford Try.

Lawrence Escott, investment manager at CEG which is leading the revamp on behalf of the owner, previously said: "The city's start-up scene is booming and leading the way in innovation and we are looking to help foster and promote this culture with the help of Alpha Works."

Grant Thornton gathering sets sights on a more vibrant regional economy

David Hillan, Practice Leader, Grant Thornton; Bob Sleigh, OBE, Guest Speaker and Chairman, West Midlands Combined Authority.

Leaders and influencers gathered at Grant Thornton's West Midlands Inquiry to discuss how to work together for a greater West Midlands

