Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chain of pet stores operating predominantly in the West Midlands has been rescued from administration but one of its shops in Birmingham will close.

Just for Pets ran 25 stores but was placed into administration after the company started making a loss.

The chain's parent company Wynnstay said last month the trading environment had shown a "marked deterioration over the last year" due to changes in consumer buying behaviour, coupled with additional sources of competition and greater cost pressures.

A total of 18 stores have been acquired by PSR Trading, which is owned by Nottingham-based pet supplies business Pedigree Wholesale, but seven sites were not included in the undisclosed rescue deal.

The buyout has saved almost 200 jobs at the shops and its head office in Hartlebury, Worcestershire.

The saved stores are in Bristol, Bromsgrove, Cambourne, Cambridge, Coventry, Droitwich, Evesham, Kidderminster, Long Eaton, Malvern, Maypole, Northfield, Nuneaton, Stourbridge, Swadlincote, Telford, Wolverhampton and Worcester.

The seven sites to close are in Burton-upon-Trent, Northampton, Nottingham, Reading, Wellington and Yardley and a Bessie & Boo in Evesham.

Ben Barrett and John Carpenter of Dow Schofield Watts were appointed as joint administrators and led the buyout deal.

Mr Carpenter said: "We are delighted to have secured the future of this long-established retail business and wish the PSR Trading team every success for the future.

"The Just for Pets business is strongly focussed on customer service and animal welfare and its directors and management have worked alongside us to ensure continuity of the business and a positive outcome for the majority of its employees and other stakeholders."

Pedigree Wholesale's managing director Steve Brown said: "On hearing the future of Just for Pets was under threat, we felt we could play a role in using our pet business expertise to secure a new future for the company.

"We know Just for Pets has a great reputation for offering outstanding customer service and has developed a loyal customer base so we are pleased that Pedigree Wholesale can now create a future for the business and the brand.

"While the acquisition offers an exciting new opportunity for all involved, we accept that a small number of staff will not be part of the business going forward and we wish to recognise and thank them for the contribution they have made to Just for Pets."

Just for Pets' operations director Kate Byrne added: "The sale to PSR represents the best outcome for employees, creditors and our very loyal and valued customer base."

Wynnstay Group director Paul Godwin said: "While it is deeply disappointing to see the business go into administration, it is pleasing to see a deal agreed which preserves the majority of jobs and allows the well-established brand to continue to serve loyal customers throughout the trading area.

"We are extremely grateful to all staff and customers for the considerable support over the past few weeks and remain confident the new owners will build on an already strong and recognised brand and will look to further develop the business over the coming years."

Dow Schofield Watts was advised by law firm Turner Parkinson.