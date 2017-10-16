Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two newly-merged regional recruitment firms held a drinks reception to mark a deal which will see them providing more specialist staff to firms across the West Midlands.

Redditch-based Workforce Staffing, which has nine branches across the region, announced the merger with Worcester’s Peach Recruitment, with Peach’s staff moving into Workforce’s Worcester recruitment centre.

The event, held at Worcester’s Boleros Bar & Kitchen, saw over 40 guests treated to drinks and a tapas-style buffet which followed short speeches by Workforce CEO Paul Alekna and Sarah Mayo-Evans, managing director and founder of Peach Recruitment.