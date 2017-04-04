How we use Cookies
Recruitment agency opens new Birmingham office

Firm which specialises in creative and digital roles launches office outside of London for the first time

Gemini People has opened a new office in Birmingham

A London-based recruitment agency has opened its first regional office in Birmingham.

Gemini People specialises in filling roles in the creative and digital sectors and the new office will be headed up by Claire Summerfield, former managing director of marketing recruitment agency Blue Skies.

She has more than 13 years of experience in the recruitment industry.

She said: "I'm delighted to join the team at Gemini People and to expand their offering into the Midlands.

"The exceptional talent in the region's creative markets combined with the business investment into the area have created a thriving sector and I'm excited to be bringing Gemini People to Birmingham."

Chief executive Michelle Watson added: "This was the next logical step in the Gemini People journey.

"We're very excited to have Claire on board and we are looking forward to expanding our reach and creating powerhouse partnerships with candidates and clients in Birmingham.

"The feedback from our candidates and clients has already been incredibly positive.

"This is another important landmark in the Gemini People journey and our future continues to feel extremely exciting."

